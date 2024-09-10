Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 0.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

