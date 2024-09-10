DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

