Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes $238,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,217,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

