DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.55. DURECT shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 57,135 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DURECT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

