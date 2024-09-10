Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $57,600.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $12,800.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BROS opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,650 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,626,000 after purchasing an additional 480,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $57,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

