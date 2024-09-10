DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 619,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,348,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

