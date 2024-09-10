Dye & Durham Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$13.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.