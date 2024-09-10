Dye & Durham Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$13.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.73%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
