Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,549,569. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

