E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Shares Down 9.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 20,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
E Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$163.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08.
About E Automotive
E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E Automotive
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.