Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
EYE stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.12) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.57 million, a PE ratio of 11,450.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
