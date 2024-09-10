East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Down 7.1%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 87,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.