Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.18.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.45. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

