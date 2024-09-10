eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

EBAY opened at $59.43 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in eBay by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,865,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $82,101,000 after buying an additional 96,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

