Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

