Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $3,609,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

