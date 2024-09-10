Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,327,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $85,436,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after buying an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIX opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

