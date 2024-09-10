EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,836,000 after buying an additional 233,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

