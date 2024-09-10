Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.53

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.53 and traded as high as C$21.86. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$21.79, with a volume of 114,825 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.53.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,642 shares of company stock valued at $448,935. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

