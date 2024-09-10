Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 62,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

EA opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

