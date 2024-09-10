Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

