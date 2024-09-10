Elser Financial Planning Inc Invests $840,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

