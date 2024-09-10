Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 3.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

