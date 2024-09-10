Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

