Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

