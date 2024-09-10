Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

