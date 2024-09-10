Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,452 shares of company stock valued at $282,491. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

