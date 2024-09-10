Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,845 shares of company stock worth $19,245,017. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

