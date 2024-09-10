Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $159.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

