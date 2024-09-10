Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

