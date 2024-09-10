Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.