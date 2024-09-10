Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 244,571.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 518,424 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.0 %

EQR opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

