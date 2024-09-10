Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $899,323.61 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

