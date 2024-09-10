Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 14,727,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,528,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £61.18 million, a PE ratio of -232.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.90.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

