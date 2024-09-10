Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Juan Bianchi Sells 4,000 Shares

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

EEFT stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.