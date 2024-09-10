Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

