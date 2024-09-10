Evercore ISI Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.90.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

