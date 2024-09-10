Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,417 shares of company stock worth $730,781. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Everi by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Everi by 528.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Everi by 815.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $4,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

