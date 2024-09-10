EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

