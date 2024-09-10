Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

