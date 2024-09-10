Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $952.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.30. Evolus has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Evolus by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

