ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 28.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

