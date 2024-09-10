Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.