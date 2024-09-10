Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.46.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

