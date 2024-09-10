Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,836,000 after purchasing an additional 233,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

