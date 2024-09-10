Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

