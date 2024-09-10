Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

