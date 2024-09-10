Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 3,961 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,655.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,419.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,818.02.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.