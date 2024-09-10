Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

