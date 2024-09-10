Ferguson (FERG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

