Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.3 %

RACE stock opened at $471.98 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $498.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.